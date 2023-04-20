Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.80 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

