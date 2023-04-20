Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY stock opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $49.80.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

