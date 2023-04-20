Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 113 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $378.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $398.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $367.04 and its 200 day moving average is $343.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

