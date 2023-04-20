Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 949 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,271,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $95.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day moving average is $86.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

