Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Reduced by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,635 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,308,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,480,477. The company has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

