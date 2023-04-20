Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 74,862 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Intel by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,282,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 347,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Intel by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 112,817 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 45,095 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Intel by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 72,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

