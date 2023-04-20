Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 5,939 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 853.6% during the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 48,806 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 85,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %

BAC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,716,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,562,828. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $239.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

