Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.22. 615,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,998. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.00. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

