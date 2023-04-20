Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

MCHI stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,785. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $57.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

