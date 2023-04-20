Intellectus Partners LLC Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,315,000 after purchasing an additional 211,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,114,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,175,000 after purchasing an additional 50,690 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

GIS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.40. 524,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,008. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Barclays lifted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

