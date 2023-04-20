Intellectus Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Viasat worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth $8,079,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,620 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 15.5% in the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $90,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,329.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $291,573. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VSAT traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $34.79. 141,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,898. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.26). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $651.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

