Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 568 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,344. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAL traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.87. 4,986,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,649,063. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.