Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Netflix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 10,557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Netflix by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,744 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.44.

Netflix Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $326.27. 4,650,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,707,086. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

