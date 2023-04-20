Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 4.5%

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.50. 420,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,134,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.