Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.50. 420,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,134,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

