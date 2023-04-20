Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $5.01 Per Share

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.59. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

IBKR stock opened at $83.70 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day moving average of $78.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $1,555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,630,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,795,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $4,707,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.