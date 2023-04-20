Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 496,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,902,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 454,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,640,000 after acquiring an additional 269,054 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 117,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.8 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $108.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.45. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $125.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

