Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Increased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,933,000 after acquiring an additional 108,815 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $108.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.45. The company has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.