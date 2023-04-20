Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,228.02

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,228.02 ($15.20) and traded as high as GBX 1,282 ($15.86). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 1,275.50 ($15.78), with a volume of 537,994 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICP. Shore Capital raised Intermediate Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,029 ($25.11) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Intermediate Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,115.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,305.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,228.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05.

Insider Transactions at Intermediate Capital Group

About Intermediate Capital Group

In other news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan acquired 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,391 ($17.21) per share, with a total value of £83,460 ($103,279.30). Also, insider William Rucker bought 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,460 ($18.07) per share, with a total value of £102,200 ($126,469.50). 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

See Also

