International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,832,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,856. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.54.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.18.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

