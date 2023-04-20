International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

NYSE:IBM opened at $126.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14,357.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 2,384,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

