Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $298.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.27. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

