Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Up 25.0% in March

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KBWP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,338. The stock has a market cap of $376.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.68. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.03.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 56,517.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

