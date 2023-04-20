Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $230,774,000. QVR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,100 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,503,000 after purchasing an additional 409,473 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $317.42. 23,656,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,193,719. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $347.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.83 and a 200-day moving average of $288.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

