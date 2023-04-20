Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by MGO Private Wealth LLC

MGO Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,841 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.8% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $317.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,487,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,047,090. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.46. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

