Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.9% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRA Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,791,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 103,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.05. The company had a trading volume of 788,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,980. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $160.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

