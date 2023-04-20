Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,558 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 720% compared to the typical volume of 800 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.20.

Pool Stock Down 2.8 %

Pool stock traded down $9.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $329.06. 487,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,566. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94. Pool has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $473.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.38 and a 200-day moving average of $335.42.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Pool by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Pool by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

