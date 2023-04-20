Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 10,030 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,227% compared to the average volume of 431 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 898.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 282,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.61. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

