Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 39,610 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 65% compared to the average daily volume of 24,051 put options.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 145.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.66.

Ally Financial Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,541,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183,631. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $45.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Featured Articles

