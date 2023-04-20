Invitoken Price Tops $1.43 on Top Exchanges (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Invitoken token can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00004963 BTC on exchanges. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and $81,145.86 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Invitoken has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Invitoken Profile

Invitoken’s genesis date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invitoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

