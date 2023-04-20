IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Down to $6.28

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $6.07. IonQ shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 814,906 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IONQ. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

IonQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,448,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IonQ by 485.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IonQ by 8,179.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,402 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $3,752,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IonQ by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,433 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.