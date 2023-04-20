IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Down to $6.28

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $6.07. IonQ shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 814,906 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on IONQ. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
IonQ Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.
Institutional Trading of IonQ
IonQ Company Profile
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IonQ (IONQ)
- Morgan Stanley’s Earnings Is Fuel For The Rally
- Steel Dynamics May Be At A U-Turn Rather Than A Red Light
- Intuitive Surgical Continues to Surge, is it Worth Its Premium?
- Las Vegas Sands Hits The Jackpot, China Drives Robust Recovery
- Tesla’s Earnings: So Bad They’re Nearly Good
Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.