iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN) Shares Up 2.7%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $33.88. 20,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 26,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.86% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.