IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Acquires £63,300 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £63,300 ($78,331.89).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Max Royde purchased 10,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £20,600 ($25,491.89).

On Friday, March 31st, Max Royde bought 9,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £18,180 ($22,497.22).

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Max Royde bought 11,800 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £25,016 ($30,956.56).

On Friday, February 17th, Max Royde acquired 35,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £74,200 ($91,820.32).

On Friday, February 3rd, Max Royde bought 12,500 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £25,625 ($31,710.18).

LON:IQG opened at GBX 228 ($2.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 210.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 194.75. IQGeo Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 120 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 230 ($2.85). The company has a market capitalization of £140.31 million, a P/E ratio of -22,800.00 and a beta of 0.18.

IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that plans, designs, and supports network lifecycle through construction and maintenance operations; IQGeo Workflow Manager software, which helps to control telecom and utility construction and maintenance activities; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces multiple telecom construction route options for connecting commercial or residential premises.

