IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58,067 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $201.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

