iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Short Interest Update

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,850,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 10,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,528,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,363,000 after purchasing an additional 177,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,272. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.00.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

