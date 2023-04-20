iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $415.37. 1,861,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,777. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $451.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

