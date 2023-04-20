iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 878.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,727,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,993,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $647,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $414.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,047. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $451.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.