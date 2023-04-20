iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,969 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $71,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 359,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 215,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $249.90. The company had a trading volume of 202,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,769. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.88 and its 200 day moving average is $248.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
- Steel Dynamics May Be At A U-Turn Rather Than A Red Light
- Intuitive Surgical Continues to Surge, is it Worth Its Premium?
- Las Vegas Sands Hits The Jackpot, China Drives Robust Recovery
- Tesla’s Earnings: So Bad They’re Nearly Good
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.