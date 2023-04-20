iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 117,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 161,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 245,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 38,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 83,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

