iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 6.6% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $74.24. The stock had a trading volume of 154,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,871. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.81. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.25.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

