iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Holdings Lifted by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

