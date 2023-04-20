iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,580,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 1,233,330 shares.The stock last traded at $31.36 and had previously closed at $31.42.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

