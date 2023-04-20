iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $20.98. 9,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 35,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.29% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

