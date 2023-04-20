iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Trading 0.7% Higher

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60. 5,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 32,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 93,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 37,436 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,617,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk.

