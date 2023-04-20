iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,476 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,153. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

