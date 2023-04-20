iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EFG traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.13. The company had a trading volume of 449,618 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

