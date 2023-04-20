iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,037,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 989,882 shares.The stock last traded at $36.18 and had previously closed at $36.04.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

