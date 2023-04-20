iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Enzi Wealth increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,995 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

