iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,860,000 after acquiring an additional 138,310 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,558,000 after acquiring an additional 425,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,964,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,560,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,958,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,897,000 after purchasing an additional 138,687 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.09. 551,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,764. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.77.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

