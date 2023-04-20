iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Raised by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 597.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,715 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $28,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.35. 748,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,847. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.