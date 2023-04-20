iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Evergreen Advisors LLC

Evergreen Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.3% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $154.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,243. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

